Market News

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Handily Exceed Q4 EPS Forecast

Story Highlights

Albemarle’s Q4 earnings estimate is higher than Wall Street’s expectations. Albemarle expects the business momentum to continue in the near future.

Global specialty chemicals company Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) provided preliminary Q4 (fourth quarter) estimates. The leading lithium producer expects to post adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $8.35 to $8.75, much higher than the Street’s projection of $7.68. Moreover, the company also offered a five-year outlook. 

The strength in lithium pricing has given a stellar boost to its revenues, which could more than double compared to the prior year. Albemarle expects to deliver Q4 revenues in the range of $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion in Q4. This compares favorably to the prior-year quarter’s top line of $894.2 million. 

Thanks to leverage from higher sales, Albemarle’s Q4 EPS is expected to grow more than eight times compared to the $1.01 reported in Q4 2021. 

Albemarle provides critical ingredients like lithium that fuel the global energy transition. As a result, the company will likely benefit from expanding capacity and strategic contracting agreements. Also, operating efficiency and product innovation will support its financials.

ALB expects its net sales to increase at a CAGR of 19% to 21% through 2027. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA could reach $7.2 billion to $8.4 billion in 2027, up from $4.1 billion to $5.1 billion in 2023. 

Is Albemarle Stock a Buy or Sell?

Thanks to the strong momentum in its business, Albemarle stock is up over 20% in 2023. Further, the stock was up about 2.5% in the pre-market session on January 24. With six Buy, four Hold, and two Sell recommendations, Albemarle has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. 

Moreover, analysts’ price target of $278.42 implies 6.82% upside potential.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ALB

Albemarle to Host 2023 Strategic Update Including New 5-Year Outlook and Preliminary 2022 Results
Press ReleasesAlbemarle to Host 2023 Strategic Update Including New 5-Year Outlook and Preliminary 2022 Results
11h ago
ALB
Albemarle to hold a webcast
ALB
Albemarle named short-term buy idea at Deutsche Bank
ALB
More ALB Latest News >

