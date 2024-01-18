Akasa Air Orders 150 Boeing (NYSE:BA) Jets Amid Recent Challenges

Aerospace major Boeing (NYSE:BA) was up in pre-market trading after India’s Akasa Air announced an order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX planes, expressing confidence in the company despite recent issues. The airline’s order excludes the 737 Max 9 variant involved in the recent cabin panel incident.

The airline announced the order at the “Wings India” air show in Hyderabad, India and its order includes 737 MAX 10 and MAX 8-200. Akasa Air currently operates 22 aircraft and expects to receive deliveries of 204 planes over eight years.

What is the Future of BA Stock?

Analysts remain bullish about BA stock even after the recent incident with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys and five Holds. Over the past year, BA stock has declined by around 3% and the average BA price target of $269.26 implies an upside potential of 32.6% at current levels.