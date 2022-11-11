AirSculpt Plummets After Failing to Carve Out a Profit in Q3

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) were in freefall in pre-market trading on Friday after the provider of body contouring procedures reported disappointing Q3 earnings.

The company reported revenues of $38.9 million in Q3, up 12.2% year-over-year but still missed estimates by $5.1 million. AirSculpt’s loss came in at $0.13 per share while analysts were expecting a profit of $0.02.

For FY22, AIRS also reduced its revenue outlook and now expects it to be between $168 million and 170 million and lowered Adjusted EBITDA outlook to range from $45 million to $47 million.