Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Slips despite Strong Q2 Results

Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) slipped in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.98, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.80 per share.

Sales increased by 18.1% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $2.48 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations by $60 million.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $132.73 on ABNB stock, implying 5.79% downside risk, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure