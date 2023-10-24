Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Gains Slightly despite Limited Analyst Interest

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Gains Slightly despite Limited Analyst Interest
Market News

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Gains Slightly despite Limited Analyst Interest

Story Highlights

Airbnb gains slightly even after new concerns emerge from analysts.

Things have been somewhat shaky for unconventional travel host Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), as it’s seen a return of interest in travel right about the same time that consumers started pulling in their collective wallets. In addition, some places started to turn against the company. Now, Airbnb stock gained fractionally in Tuesday afternoon trading, as analysts are starting to question the general premise of Airbnb as well.

Seaport Research Partners, via analyst Aaron Kessler, started coverage on Airbnb at Neutral and wouldn’t establish a price target. Kessler noted that, so far, Airbnb has made a lot of hay while the sun shines, as its worldwide brand awareness has given Airbnb a leg up. That, in turn, has given Airbnb new revenue, new listing opportunities, and significant contributions to earnings and cash flow. Meanwhile, Kessler also looks for a roughly 12% bookings growth rate in 2024.

There are others, of course, who are less optimistic. It’s been one month since New York City officially cracked down on Airbnb after discovering that numerous apartments were effectively being sublet as temporary hotel rooms. The impact of Local Law 18 was felt almost immediately, as available short-term rentals plunged over 85% and hotel stay prices surged. Though it’s hard to make any complete comparisons, as reports note that the city’s average apartment rental price was around a record high just months ago, so a decline in that rate may be skewing results in one direction or another.

Is Airbnb a Buy or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on ABNB stock based on 11 Buys, 17 Holds, and three Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average ABNB price target of $148.958 per share implies 22.81% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Foot Locker downgraded, Amazon initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyFoot Locker downgraded, Amazon initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
3d ago
FL
AXP
Seaport starts 10 companies in Internet sector with 7 Buy ratings
The FlySeaport starts 10 companies in Internet sector with 7 Buy ratings
3d ago
WIX
ABNB
Airbnb initiated with a Neutral at Seaport Research
The FlyAirbnb initiated with a Neutral at Seaport Research
3d ago
ABNB
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >