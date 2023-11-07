tiprankstipranks
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Faces Trouble in Italy
Market News

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Faces Trouble in Italy

Story Highlights

Italian authorities have ordered to seize $835 million from Airbnb over allegations of tax evasion.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is facing some trouble in Italy. A judge has issued an order to seize $835.5 million from the company, citing allegations of tax evasion. Additionally, an investigation is underway involving three individuals who held managerial roles at Airbnb between 2017 and 2021.

The penalty relates to a 2017 law that mandates Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms to collect 21% of rental income as tax from Italian landlords. Regulatory authorities allege that ABNB failed to collect this tax on roughly €3.7 billion of its rental income.

It is worth highlighting that Airbnb contested the law last year, but the court ruled the final decision in favor of Italy’s tax regulations.

Is Airbnb a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Airbnb has taken several initiatives to enhance its platform. These include the introduction of new features for a better user experience and expanded product offerings to increase its total addressable market (TAM). Nevertheless, a potential decline in demand growth could affect both revenue growth and profit margins in the upcoming quarters.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about ABNB. Airbnb stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, 15 Holds, and three Sells. The average stock price target of $139.72 implies an 18.2% upside potential. The stock is up more than 39% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Faces Trouble in Italy
