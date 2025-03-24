Air Lease Stock (NYSE:AL) Takes Off on Russia Payout 

Air Lease Corp (AL) shares flew higher on Monday after the aircraft lessor said it has received $328.5 million in cash as part of insurance settlements relating to aircraft stuck in Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Before Russia’s invasion three years ago it was one of the major markets for aircraft lessors like AL. It purchases aircraft from the likes of Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF) and leases them to airlines who might lack the capital to invest in their own fleets. While companies like AL canceled lease agreements following sanctions, Moscow has largely kept the aircraft, setting the stage for a monster industry battle.

Air Lease said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it had recovered about $424 million from its initial $791 million claim to date.

Lessors and Insurers Square Off

For some time now lessors have been squaring up with insurance firms in Ireland, the global centre of the leasing industry, over a myriad of claims relating to aircraft stranded in Russia, kicking off a complex corporate legal action that is expected to last months. The case is being heard alongside a parallel cases in London.

Lessors including AerCap (AER), SMBC, Avolon, BOC Aviation, CDB Aviation, Nordic Aviation Capital and Hermes Aircraft are pursuing insurers including Chubb (CB) and AIG (AIG) among others for payments to cover billions of dollars’ worth of stranded aircraft, though settlements continue to be made in many cases.

Last week, SMBC Aviation Capital said it had settled Irish lawsuits against more insurers over Russian claims. SMBC has discontinued proceedings against “certain insurers”, including Fidelis, with the Irish Times on Friday reporting on Friday that it was also at an “advanced stage of resolution” with Chubb. In December barristers for SMBC reached an undisclosed settlement with Swiss Re.

In February, AerCap said it had recognized insurance recoveries related to the Ukraine conflict of $195 million in 2024, after it netted about $1.3 billion in 2023. It had initially estimated losses at $3.5 billion and it’s thought that about 400 foreign-leased planes worth $10 billion were stranded in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and imposition of Western sanctions.

Is AL a Good Stock to Buy?

On Wall Street, AL has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and one Sell. The average AL price target of $54.25 implies about 11% upside.

See more AL analyst ratings

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com