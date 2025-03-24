Air Lease Stock (NYSE:AL) Takes Off on Russia Payout 

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Air Lease Stock (NYSE:AL) Takes Off on Russia Payout 

Air Lease Stock (NYSE:AL) Takes Off on Russia Payout 

Air Lease Corp (AL) shares flew higher on Monday after the aircraft lessor said it has received $328.5 million in cash as part of insurance settlements relating to aircraft stuck in Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Before Russia’s invasion three years ago it was one of the major markets for aircraft lessors like AL. It purchases aircraft from the likes of Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF) and leases them to airlines who might lack the capital to invest in their own fleets. While companies like AL canceled lease agreements following sanctions, Moscow has largely kept the aircraft, setting the stage for a monster industry battle. 

Air Lease said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it had recovered about $424 million from its initial $791 million claim to date.

Lessors and Insurers Square Off

For some time now lessors have been squaring up with insurance firms in Ireland, the global centre of the leasing industry, over a myriad of claims relating to aircraft stranded in Russia, kicking off a complex corporate legal action that is expected to last months. The case is being heard alongside a parallel cases in London.

Lessors including AerCap (AER), SMBC, Avolon, BOC Aviation, CDB Aviation, Nordic Aviation Capital and Hermes Aircraft are pursuing insurers including Chubb (CB) and AIG (AIG) among others for payments to cover billions of dollars’ worth of stranded aircraft, though settlements continue to be made in many cases. 

Last week, SMBC Aviation Capital said it had settled Irish lawsuits against more insurers over Russian claims. SMBC has discontinued proceedings against “certain insurers”, including Fidelis, with the Irish Times on Friday reporting on Friday that it was also at an “advanced stage of resolution” with Chubb. In December barristers for SMBC reached an undisclosed settlement with Swiss Re.

In February, AerCap said it had recognized insurance recoveries related to the Ukraine conflict of $195 million in 2024, after it netted about $1.3 billion in 2023. It had initially estimated losses at $3.5 billion and it’s thought that about 400 foreign-leased planes worth $10 billion were stranded in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and imposition of Western sanctions.

Is AL a Good Stock to Buy?

On Wall Street, AL has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and one Sell. The average AL price target of $54.25 implies about 11% upside.

See more AL analyst ratings 

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential