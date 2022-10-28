Air Canada Stock (TSE:AC) Rallies after Reporting Q3-2022 Results

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Air Canada Stock (TSE:AC) Rallies after Reporting Q3-2022 Results

Story Highlights

While Air Canada had a mixed Q3-2022 earnings result that featured a revenue beat and an earnings miss, investors were pleased overall, as the stock is rallying today.

Earlier today, Air Canada (TSE: AC) (OTC: ACDVF) reported Q3-2022 results that missed earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations but beat revenue expectations. The company also provided solid full-year estimates that imply more recovery ahead.

Air Canada’s operating revenue reached C$5.32 billion compared to the consensus estimate of about C$5.02 billion, representing a ~2.5x growth rate. However, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) were -C$1.42, compared to -C$1.79 last year, while analysts were expecting positive earnings of C$0.44. C$951 million of its C$508 million net loss came from losses in currency fluctuations.

Nonetheless, Air Canada did have a positive net cash flow of C$290 million, but this was about 5% lower compared to Q3 2021. Notably, Air Canada reported a 12.1% operating margin, which is the first time it was positive since the start of the pandemic. Also, its EBITDA margin came in at 19.9%, as the company generated EBITDA of $1.06 billion, much higher than the -$67 million from Q3 2021. Additionally, AC’s operating capacity, which is calculated using Available Seat Miles (ASMs), met the company projections from Q2, increasing by over 100% year-over-year and reaching 79% of Q3-2019 levels.

Air Canada’s Q4 and Full-Year Outlook

Regarding Q4, Air Canada only gave guidance for its ASM capacity, which is expected to rise by roughly 60% year-over-year, coming in at 85% of Q4-2019 capacity. 

For the full year, the company expects these levels to reach ~73% of 2019 levels (a 148% increase year-over-year). Also, AC expects its EBITDA margin to be between 8% to 11%.

Is Air Canada a Good Stock to Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, Air Canada earns a Strong Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, three Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Air Canada price target of C$26.54 implies 33.4% upside potential.

Conclusion: Air Canada’s Mixed Results Pleased Investors

Despite a big earnings miss, the company’s revenue beat and other metrics were enough to satisfy investors, as the stock is currently trading higher on the day. Analysts are also optimistic about the company’s rebound potential, giving it a Strong Buy rating.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >