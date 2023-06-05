AI Fever: These ETFs are Driving Investors’ Attention

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

AI Fever: These ETFs are Driving Investors’ Attention

Story Highlights

Investors’ interest in AI-related stocks and ETFs has increased. AI-led stocks and ETFs have seen strong buying in recent days.

It appears that anything related to AI (Artificial Intelligence) is catching investors’ interest these days. For instance, AI-related stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have seen strong buying and have outperformed the broader markets on a year-to-date basis. Along with individual stocks, AI-focussed ETFs (Exchange-Traded funds) like Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) have also witnessed a large inflow of cash. 

According to a Wall Street Journal report, assets in the recently launched CHAT ETF have grown to $35 million, reflecting a net inflow of about 13 million on June 1. Meanwhile, BOTZ RETF has attracted $450 million of new money so far in 2023. 

Overall, the tech-focused ETFs witnessed a net inflow of $8 billion in May, which shows investors’ optimism in AI and, more broadly, in tech stocks, the report highlighted.

While both ETFs provide exposure to AI, the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF is more focused on generative AI. Thus, investors with a keen interest in AI-related stocks could consider this ETF. 

Is CHAT a Good ETF to Invest In?

Thanks to the uptrend in its top holdings, the CHAT ETF has already gained about 8.5% in less than a month. It also has an Outperform Smart Score of eight, implying it has a higher probability of beating the broader markets. 

Moreover, per the recommendations of 457 analysts giving stock forecasts for the holdings of CHAT, the 12-month average price target of $30.25 implies 7.64% upside potential from current levels. Also, the ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks.

Among the analysts providing ratings on its holdings, 75.71% have given a Buy rating, 21.01% have assigned a Hold rating, and 3.28% have given a Sell rating.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AI

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
4d ago
AI
AAP
C3.ai Plunges Thanks to Operating Losses
AI
This AI Stock Has Dwarfed Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) with its Returns
AI
AMZN
More AI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AI

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
4d ago
AI
AAP
C3.ai Plunges Thanks to Operating Losses
Market NewsC3.ai Plunges Thanks to Operating Losses
4d ago
AI
This AI Stock Has Dwarfed Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) with its Returns
Stock Analysis & IdeasThis AI Stock Has Dwarfed Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) with its Returns
5d ago
AI
AMZN
More AI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >