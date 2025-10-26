Ahead of Q3 Earnings, Let’s Look at Who Owns Palantir Technologies Stock (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock has surged 144% so far in 2025, fueled by strong demand for its AI-driven platforms, major government contracts, and solid financial performance. Its recent partnership with Snowflake (SNOW) reflects the growing use of Palantir’s tools to build reliable data pipelines and speed up analysis.

The company is set to report its Q3 2025 earnings on November 3. Wall Street expects earnings of $0.17 per share, up 70% from a year ago, and revenue of $1.09 billion, representing roughly 50% year-over-year growth. With earnings approaching, it’s a good time to take a closer look at who owns $PLTR stock.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own 55.56% of PLTR. They are followed by ETFs, mutual funds, insiders, and other institutional investors, at 25.61%, 13.61%, 4.95%, and 0.27%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into PLTR’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at top shareholders, Vanguard owns the highest stake in PLTR at 7.84%. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 6.79% stake in the company.

Among the top ETF holders, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) owns a 2.97% stake in Palantir stock, followed by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) with a 2.34% stake.

Moving to mutual funds, Vanguard Index Funds holds about 6.79% of PLTR, whereas Fidelity Concord Street Trust owns 1.57% of the stock.

Is PLTR a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Overall, Wall Street is sidelined on PLTR stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, 13 Holds, and two Sell recommendations. The average PLTR stock price target of $157.65 implies 14.61% downside risk from current levels.

