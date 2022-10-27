AgroFresh Pops After Takeover Offer At $3 Per Share

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) popped in morning trading today as the agricultural technology innovator stated in an SEC filing that it had agreed to consider a takeover offer from Paine Schwartz Partners.

As a part of this offer, Paine Schwartz has offered to acquire all outstanding shares of AGFS at $3 per share in cash.

Paine Schwartz, a private equity firm has been an investor in AgroFresh since June 2020 after the company agreed to sell $150 million of newly issued convertible preferred stock. At that time, this preferred stock represented around 36% of AgroFresh’s outstanding shares.