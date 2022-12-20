AGNC, Annaly Capital Have Big New Buyer in Bill Gross

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

AGNC, Annaly Capital Have Big New Buyer in Bill Gross

Bill Gross is one of the biggest names around when it comes to bonds. So why are two of his biggest moves into AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)? Those are only, at best, tangentially related to bonds. Nevertheless, these two REITs may have some significant winning potential ahead.

Gross revealed that he expects both AGNC and Annaly to come out ahead if the spread between two key investments narrows. The two guideposts Gross is watching—and one, in particular, makes sense for him—are the 30-year mortgage rate and the 10-year Treasury note rate. Gross notes that continued rises in interest rates will likely cause the economy to slow down beyond the point of a recession. Gross further noted that the ability to “…equitize some of your housing” would be limited in turn.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Annaly and AGNC have had mixed performance of late. While Annaly gained 1.6% in Tuesday’s trading, and AGNC added 1.47%, another fund didn’t fare so well. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) slipped slightly in trading Tuesday.

Analyst consensus, meanwhile, is reasonably on AGNC and Annaly’s side. Both companies currently have a Moderate Buy consensus rating but also have downside risks. AGNC has a 12.10% downside risk thanks to its average share price target of $9.08. Meanwhile, Annaly has a 9.66% downside risk with its average share price target of $19.63.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital initiated with a Buy at JonesTrading
The FlyAnnaly Capital initiated with a Buy at JonesTrading
1d ago
NLY
Annaly Capital names Steven Campbell president
NLY
Annaly Capital put volume heavy and directionally bearish
NLY
More NLY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital initiated with a Buy at JonesTrading
The FlyAnnaly Capital initiated with a Buy at JonesTrading
1d ago
NLY
Annaly Capital names Steven Campbell president
The FlyAnnaly Capital names Steven Campbell president
5d ago
NLY
Annaly Capital put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyAnnaly Capital put volume heavy and directionally bearish
2M ago
NLY
More NLY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >