Agilent (NYSE:A) Dips amid Soft Guidance

Shares of Agilent (NYSE:A) fell in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.43, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.36 per share. Sales decreased by 2.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.67 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations by $10 million.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share for FY 2023 to be in the ranges of $6.8 billion to $6.85 billion and $5.40 to $5.43, respectively. For reference, analysts were expecting $6.97 billion in revenue, along with an adjusted EPS of $5.59.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $139.92 on A stock, implying 11.35% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

