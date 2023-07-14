After Tesla, Now BYD Looks to Make EVs In India with a $1B JV Proposal

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

After Tesla, Now BYD Looks to Make EVs In India with a $1B JV Proposal

Chinese EV maker BYD Co. (BYDDY) is looking to set up a base in India and is teaming up with a local company to make vehicles and batteries in the country, according to Reuters.

The company in partnership with India’s Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, has made a $1 billion proposal with Indian authorities for the joint venture. BYD is the world’s largest manufacturer of EVs and hybrid vehicles and is planning to set up a range of BYD-branded EVs in India.

Interestingly, the development comes just as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), BYD’s key competitor, began talks with the Indian government to set up a 500,000-vehicle plant in India. BYD continues to expand its global footprint rapidly and already provides its Atto 3 SUV and the e6 model to corporates in India.

Further, the two partners are also planning to set up charging infrastructure in India and already produce electric buses under Olectra Greentech, a previous joint venture.  

While BYD shares have surged nearly 32% year-to-date, a price-to-earnings multiple of 33.6 makes the stock a tad expensive at current valuations.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Musk’s SpaceX Reaches Hefty Valuation
Market NewsMusk’s SpaceX Reaches Hefty Valuation
5h ago
TSLA
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Technical Indicators Signal a Strong Buy
NDX
QQQ
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Gears Up to Set Up Production Base in India
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Musk’s SpaceX Reaches Hefty Valuation
Market NewsMusk’s SpaceX Reaches Hefty Valuation
5h ago
TSLA
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Technical Indicators Signal a Strong Buy
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvesco QQQ Trust ETF: Technical Indicators Signal a Strong Buy
19h ago
NDX
QQQ
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Gears Up to Set Up Production Base in India
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Gears Up to Set Up Production Base in India
20h ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >