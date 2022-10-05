Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Scores a Buy at Berenberg Following Bernstein Buy Rating

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is gaining some serious attention from Wall Street. As COVID-19-associated restrictions continue to ease around the globe, the vacation home rental platform has scored a Buy rating from Berenberg Bank alongside a target price of $143.

The coverage initiation from Berenberg comes fresh on the heels of Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke initiating coverage on Airbnb with a Buy rating and a $143 price target as well.

What is the Target Price for ABNB Stock?

The stock currently has 14 Buys, 13 Holds, and a Sell which means the Street still remains cautiously optimistic about Airbnb with a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

The average analyst price target of $140.04 indicates 26.38% upside potential for ABNB stock. That’s after a nearly 36% slide in its share price year-to-date.

