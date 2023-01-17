After Alzheimer’s, AbbVie and BioMed X Team Up for More

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

After Alzheimer’s, AbbVie and BioMed X Team Up for More

Story Highlights

AbbVie and German research firm BioMed are extending their collaboration to include research in other key areas of biosciences.

AbbVie’s (NYSE:ABBV) ongoing collaborative project with BioMed X, which involves research on Alzheimer’s disease, is being extended. The collaborative effort of the American biopharma giant and an independent German biomedical research institute will now focus on immunology and tissue engineering research.

The broadened partnership will also result in the launch of the first BioMed X Institute in the U.S., which will be located in New Haven, Connecticut. The immunology and tissue research will be carried out in the new facility. Interestingly, AbbVie will try to develop a new tissue engineering platform that will produce complex human ex vivo models from human tissues to study their inflammation.

“AbbVie is encouraged by the potential of this collaboration with BioMed X to change the paradigm in drug discovery and expand the understanding of human disease biology,” said Timothy Radstake, Executive Director and Head of Early Immunology Discovery at AbbVie.

Is AbbVie a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about ABBV stock, with a Moderate Buy rating based on seven Buys, six Holds, and one Sell. ABBV’s price target of $161.15 on average indicates an upside potential of almost 5% over the next year. The stock has increased 16.58% in the past 12 months.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie and Anima Biotech collaborate for mRNA modulators discovery
The FlyAbbVie and Anima Biotech collaborate for mRNA modulators discovery
7d ago
ABBV
AbbVie, Immunome enter collaboration to discover novel antibody-target pairs
ABBV
IMNM
AbbVie, Immunome announce strategic collaboration
ABBV
IMNM
More ABBV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie and Anima Biotech collaborate for mRNA modulators discovery
The FlyAbbVie and Anima Biotech collaborate for mRNA modulators discovery
7d ago
ABBV
AbbVie, Immunome enter collaboration to discover novel antibody-target pairs
The FlyAbbVie, Immunome enter collaboration to discover novel antibody-target pairs
11d ago
ABBV
IMNM
AbbVie, Immunome announce strategic collaboration
The FlyAbbVie, Immunome announce strategic collaboration
11d ago
ABBV
IMNM
More ABBV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >