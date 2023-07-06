Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) Slides after Piper Sandler Analyst Downgrade

Fintech company, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) was down in pre-market trading at the time of publishing on Thursday top rated Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker downgraded the stock to a Sell from a Hold and reiterated a price target of $11, implying a downside potential of 28.6% at current levels.

The analyst expects that persistently high-interest rates are likely to pressure the company’s operating margins. Barker stated that AFRM could see its revenue growth slow down over the next year due to more stringent underwriting standards, higher pricing, and the re-introduction of student debt payments. As a result, the analyst anticipates that it may be difficult for AFRM to generate a revenue growth rate of 24% as implied by Street estimates.

Overall, analysts remain sidelined about AFRM stock with a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, six Holds, and three Sells.