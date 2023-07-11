Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) Shoots Up as Mizuho Analyst Bullish about Debit+ Card

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) Shoots Up as Mizuho Analyst Bullish about Debit+ Card

Fintech company, Affirm Holdings’ (NASDAQ: AFRM) new Debit+ card offering got a big thumbs-up from Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev. Affirm’s new Debit+ card offering is a combination of a pay now and a buy now, pay later (BNPL) debit card. The analyst stated that judging from Google (GOOGL) searches for Affirm’s Debit+ card, it was creating a strong buzz similar to Block’s (SQ) Cash card back in its early days in 2017.

The analyst suggested that if the Debit+card follows Block’s Cash card trajectory, “it may boost AFRM’s medium-term volume CAGRs (compounded annual growth rates) from mid-20s to mid-30s.” While Dolev admitted that the new card may lower revenues less transaction costs as a percentage of gross merchandise volume but the “incremental volume and revenue growth benefit should be positive catalysts and help offset potential sales headwinds from the upcoming student loan refinancing.”

Dolev raised his revenue estimate for Affirm in FY24 to $2.11 billion from an earlier estimate of $2.07 billion and in FY25 expects the company to generate $2.56 billion in revenues as compared to his prior estimate of $2.45 billion.

The analyst is upbeat about the stock with a Buy rating and raised his price target to $20 from $17, implying an upside potential of 22.8% at current levels.

Shares of AFRM shot up by more than 7% in morning trading at the time of publishing following Dolev’s bullish views.

Besides Dolev, other analysts remain sidelined on AFRM stock with a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys, five Holds, and four Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SQ

SOFI, SQ, or PLTR: Which Growth Stock Could Offer the Best Upside?
Stock Analysis & IdeasSOFI, SQ, or PLTR: Which Growth Stock Could Offer the Best Upside?
7d ago
SQ
PLTR
Piper sees ‘incremental burden’ to spending after student debt ruling
SQ
AXP
Block merchant credit card continues innovation, says Susquehanna
SQ
More SQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SQ

SOFI, SQ, or PLTR: Which Growth Stock Could Offer the Best Upside?
Stock Analysis & IdeasSOFI, SQ, or PLTR: Which Growth Stock Could Offer the Best Upside?
7d ago
SQ
PLTR
Piper sees ‘incremental burden’ to spending after student debt ruling
The FlyPiper sees ‘incremental burden’ to spending after student debt ruling
8d ago
SQ
AXP
Block merchant credit card continues innovation, says Susquehanna
The FlyBlock merchant credit card continues innovation, says Susquehanna
8d ago
SQ
More SQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >