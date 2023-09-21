Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) Craters as It Considers Subscription Service

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) Craters as It Considers Subscription Service
Market News

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) Craters as It Considers Subscription Service

Story Highlights

Affirm Holdings works on ways to land more of the BNPL market. However, investors are less than pleased with the plan.

The holiday shopping season is about to start up in earnest, and some early birds have probably even already started making their lists and checking them twice. That’s giving Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) a bit of an edge in the market as it looks at a new way to gain some of that market. Investors, however, weren’t at all pleased, as Affirm lost over 6.5% in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Affirm made a name for itself in financial services, specifically, the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service that has become increasingly popular with stores as of late. Now, Affirm Holdings is looking to offer a subscription service, according to Bloomberg. How do you offer a subscription to a payment service? Simple; you offer a guaranteed 0% interest rate on all BNPL loans in exchange for the regular subscription. Affirm’s plan is to charge customers $7.99 per month to get access to Affirm Plus, the program offering the loans. Moreover, customers with the $7,00 plan would give them access to a rate of 4.75% on the Affirm savings account, up from the 4.35% standard rate.

While investors don’t seem particularly happy about this move, it could prove helpful in the long run. After all, BNPL services have delivered plenty of value to businesses already. Customers find the ability to get what they want now, yet pay for it over time, to be gratifying and a great way to get what they want without breaking the bank today. Given the environment we’re going into, making customers feel better about shopping might mean the difference between a great season and a poor one.

Is Affirm Holdings a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts are hesitant about Affirm Holdings. Currently, Affirm Holdings stock is rated a Hold, with three Buy ratings, nine Holds, and four Sells. Plus, with an average price target of $16.38, Affirm Holdings stock comes with 23.39% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Affirm exploring $7.99 per month subscription service, Bloomberg says
The FlyAffirm exploring $7.99 per month subscription service, Bloomberg says
2d ago
AFRM
Affirm Holdings put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyAffirm Holdings put volume heavy and directionally bearish
2d ago
AFRM
Unusually active option classes on open September 21st
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open September 21st
2d ago
IWM
VLO
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >