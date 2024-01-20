AES Corp Welcomes Inderpal Bhandari to Board of Directors

AES Corp (AES) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 18, 2024, Mr. Inderpal S. Bhandari was appointed by The AES Corporation as a new board director and a member of the Innovation and Technology Committee, with his term set to expire at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. With a background as IBM’s Global Chief Data Officer and experience in the healthcare industry, Mr. Bhandari brings significant expertise to the role. He has no material interests in any Company transactions and will receive compensation as part of the standard non-employee director program, including an initial grant of deferred stock units and a prorated annual retainer and incentive compensation.

