AerCap Signs Key Agreements with SAS AB for 6 Airbus A320

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has signed retention and lease extension agreements for six Airbus (OTC:EADSF) A320 planes with SAS AB.

SAS is a long-standing customer of aviation leasing leader AerCap and the agreements support SAS in its business transformation and steps to become an efficient airline.

Is AER a Good Stock?

AER stock is up 8.4% in the last five days, and Wall Street remains gung ho about its potential with a Strong Buy consensus rating backed by three unanimous Buys.

Moreover, the average analyst price target of $69.67 points to a hefty 49.38% upside potential in AerCap stock.

Disclosure