Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. The weakness in the PC market is expected to hit the company’s Q4 earnings.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), one of the leading semiconductor companies, is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter results after the market closes on January 31. A deteriorating demand backdrop in the PC (personal computers) market and macro pressures are expected to weigh on AMD’s Q4 performance.

AMD’s Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline

Despite a weak PC market, AMD’s Q3 2022 revenue increased 29% to $5.57 billion due to higher sales of the company’s data center, embedded, and game console products. The 40% fall in the Client segment (includes PC chips) revenue and lower prices hurt the company’s profitability, with adjusted EPS declining 8% to $0.67.

Last week, rival Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced dismal Q4 2022 results as the PC market collapsed further in the quarter.

Coming to AMD’s Q4 2022 results, analysts expect revenue to increase 14.3% to $5.52 billion. Higher revenue from the Embedded and Data Center segments is expected to be partially offset by a revenue decline in the Client and Gaming segments. The company’s Data Center segment is anticipated to benefit from continued strength in the third-generation EPYC server processor sales and the demand for the recently launched fourth-generation EPYC processor, called Genoa.  

Meanwhile, Wall Street expects Q4 adjusted EPS to fall 27% to $0.67, mainly due to lower operating income from the Client segment and a fall in prices.  

Is AMD a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay expects December and March quarters to be under pressure despite a solid product roadmap. Nonetheless, he feels that these two quarters could mark the bottom, and results should improve through 2023 and in 2024, mainly due to the demand in the cloud market and higher average selling prices in the server market. In line with his investment thesis, Ramsay reiterated a Buy rating for AMD with a price target of $100.

Despite the ongoing pressures, AMD scores Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys and six Holds. The average AMD stock price target of $85.09 implies nearly 13% upside potential. Shares have rallied over 16% since the start of this year.  

Conclusion

The slump in the PC market and lower prices are expected to drag down AMD’s Q4 earnings. Management’s outlook for 2023 will influence the movement in AMD shares in the days ahead.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMD

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
2d ago
AMD
CAKE
AMD Stock: A Top Pick for 2023
AMD
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
AMD
BTB
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
2d ago
AMD
CAKE
AMD Stock: A Top Pick for 2023
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD Stock: A Top Pick for 2023
2d ago
AMD
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
3d ago
AMD
BTB
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >