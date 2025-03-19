Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is Busy in Beijing Touting Tech Prowess to Chinese Innovators

Semiconductor group Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has headed to China to help drive more demand for its chips from local technology groups such as DeepSeek, Alibaba (BABA) and Lenovo.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post AMD’s chief executive Lisa Su has been busy in Beijing touting the compatibility of its chips with DeepSeek’s AI models and Alibaba’s Qwen series. This, she said, had allowed both firms to develop their technologies faster than they would have without them.

Deep Seek Support

This work has included posting instructions for running DeepSeek’s low-cost V3 and R1 open-source models locally on its Instinct graphics processing units.

When DeepSeek first emerged with its technology earlier this year it looked like being a hammer blow for AMD and rival chip maker Nvidia (NVDA). However, the message from Su is clear. She believes that AMD can play an important role in delivering the necessary chip infrastructure to help DeepSeek, and others, make further breakthroughs.

Indeed, the South China Morning Post reported that companies in China are continuing to “stock up “ on processors to support their AI development and cloud computing services.

AMD Showcasing New Products

Su has also on her travels visited the Beijing headquarters of computer giant Lenovo. There, Lenovo announced that its AMD-powered AI large-model training server, the Wentian WA7785a G3, could achieve a throughput of 6708 tokens per second when deploying DeepSeek’s full-scale 671-billion-parameter model with a single server.

AMD has also showcased new products such as the Ryzen 9000HX series processors for video-gaming laptops. In addition it announced that the number of independent software vendor partners in its Chinese AI Application Innovation Alliance, launched in March 2024, had surpassed 100 and was projected to reach 170 by the end of this year.

Su is also expected to attend the China Development Forum alongside other foreign CEOs next week. This is an annual event where the Chinese government sets out economic and developmental aims and seeks foreign co-operation and investment in achieving them. This all comes despite worsening relations between China and the U.S. over the tariff trade war and geopolitical concerns over Taiwan.

Is AMD a Good Stock to Buy Now?

On TipRanks, AMD has a Moderate Buy consensus based on 25 Buy, 11 Hold and 1 Sell rating. Its highest price target is $225. AMD stock’s consensus price target is $147.81 implying an 42.80% upside.

