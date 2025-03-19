Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is Busy in Beijing Touting Tech Prowess to Chinese Innovators

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Market News

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is Busy in Beijing Touting Tech Prowess to Chinese Innovators

Story Highlights

AMD is visiting China to help shore up and drive more demand for its chips technology from local groups

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is Busy in Beijing Touting Tech Prowess to Chinese Innovators

Semiconductor group Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has headed to China to help drive more demand for its chips from local technology groups such as DeepSeek, Alibaba (BABA) and Lenovo.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post AMD’s chief executive Lisa Su has been busy in Beijing touting the compatibility of its chips with DeepSeek’s AI models and Alibaba’s Qwen series. This, she said, had allowed both firms to develop their technologies faster than they would have without them.

Deep Seek Support

This work has included posting instructions for running DeepSeek’s low-cost V3 and R1 open-source models locally on its Instinct graphics processing units.

When DeepSeek first emerged with its technology earlier this year it looked like being a hammer blow for AMD and rival chip maker Nvidia (NVDA). However, the message from Su is clear. She believes that AMD can play an important role in delivering the necessary chip infrastructure to help DeepSeek, and others, make further breakthroughs.

Indeed, the South China Morning Post reported that companies in China are continuing to “stock up “ on processors to support their AI development and cloud computing services.

AMD Showcasing New Products

Su has also on her travels visited the Beijing headquarters of computer giant Lenovo. There, Lenovo announced that its AMD-powered AI large-model training server, the Wentian WA7785a G3, could achieve a throughput of 6708 tokens per second when deploying DeepSeek’s full-scale 671-billion-parameter model with a single server.

AMD has also showcased new products such as the Ryzen 9000HX series processors for video-gaming laptops. In addition it announced that the number of independent software vendor partners in its Chinese AI Application Innovation Alliance, launched in March 2024, had surpassed 100 and was projected to reach 170 by the end of this year.

Su is also expected to attend the China Development Forum alongside other foreign CEOs next week. This is an annual event where the Chinese government sets out economic and developmental aims and seeks foreign co-operation and investment in achieving them. This all comes despite worsening relations between China and the U.S. over the tariff trade war and geopolitical concerns over Taiwan.

Is AMD a Good Stock to Buy Now?

On TipRanks, AMD has a Moderate Buy consensus based on 25 Buy, 11 Hold and 1 Sell rating. Its highest price target is $225. AMD stock’s consensus price target is $147.81 implying an 42.80% upside.

See more AMD analyst ratings

Disclosure

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential