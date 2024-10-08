Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Is Down 23% Amid Financial Headwinds

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Is Down 23% Amid Financial Headwinds
Market News

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Is Down 23% Amid Financial Headwinds

Story Highlights

Facing financial headwinds, Advance Auto Parts initiates a long-term turnaround strategy. Struggles with poor inventory management, declining margins, and high debt levels, point to a potential value trap for investors.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) is facing severe financial headwinds. Poor inventory management, declining margins, and high debt levels have impacted the bottom line and drove the stock down almost 23% over the past year. While the recent $1.2 billion sale of Worldpac has freed up much-needed cash, it has also underscored deeper financial issues at the heart of the business, leading to a projected further EBITDA reduction of $130 million.

Despite revenue stabilization, margins continue to dwindle due to rising costs and investments in pricing, which negatively impact profitability and cash flow. As a result, AAP’s turnaround appears to be long-term engagement, with high-value trap potential for investors.

Advance Auto Parts Sells Subsidiary to Focus on Core Business

Advance Auto Parts operates a significant network of 4,776 stores that provide automotive aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Its distribution extends to 1,138 owned Carquest branded stores in Mexico and various Caribbean islands. AAP’s extensive product portfolio offers automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, maintenance items, and numerous automotive-specific products for various vehicle types.

Recently, Advance Auto Parts announced a definitive agreement to sell its prominent wholesale distribution business, Worldpac, Inc., to funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle (CG) for $1.5 billion in cash (net proceeds of about $1.2 billion). The sale is expected to close by year-end, and the firm plans to use these proceeds primarily to bolster its balance sheet and invest in the business.

Advance Auto Parts Recent Financial Results & Outlook

The company recently reported its second-quarter results for 2024. Revenue of $2.68 billion was flat year-over-year but slightly surpassed analysts’ estimates of $2.67 billion. The company saw a minor increase of 0.4% in comparable store sales. However, the gross profit margin decreased from 42.5% to 41.5%, resulting in a gross profit of $1.1 billion. The decrease was attributed to strategic pricing investments and increased product costs. Operating income was reported at $71.8 million, or 2.7% of net sales, compared to 4.7% in Q2 of 2023. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 fell below analysts’ estimates of $0.92.

The company also improved its cash flow, with net cash provided by operating activities of $87.8 million compared to $167.1 million in Q2 2023. Further, the company announced a cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid in October to all common stockholders.

AAP’s management has offered guidance for 2024, projecting net sales between $11.15 billion and $11.25 billion. Comparable store sales are expected to fluctuate between a 1.0% decrease and no change. Operating income margin is forecasted to range between 2.1% and 2.5%. The diluted EPS is projected to be between $2.00 and $2.50.

What Is the Price Target for AAP Stock?

The stock has been on an extended downtrend, shedding over 80% in the past three years. It trades at the low end of its 52-week price range of $36.40 – $88.56 while showing ongoing negative price momentum by trading below its 20-day (41.01) and 50-day (47.22) moving averages. The stock trades at a significant discount to industry peers, with a P/S ratio of 0.2x, compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 1.0x.

Analysts following the company have taken a cautious stance on AAP stock. Based on 14 analysts’ cumulative recommendations, Advance Auto Parts is rated a Hold. The average price target for AAP stock is $54.46, representing a potential upside of 39.32% from current levels.

See more AAP analyst ratings

Final Analysis of AAP

Advance Auto Parts has responded to financial challenges by focusing on strategic maneuvers to improve its fiscal standing, including the recent sale of Worldpac. While this has provided a cash injection, it hasn’t fixed the deeper financial issues, such as rising costs and pricing investments impinging on margins. Management has its hands full trying to engineer a long-term turnaround. The stock trades at a significant discount compared to industry peers.

However, the combination of business challenges suggests that AAP may pose more of a value trap than a value trade. Investors may want to wait for tangible signs of improvement before entertaining the stock.

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Carlyle price target raised to $50 from $46 at Barclays
CG
TheFly
Premium
Opening Day: StandardAero surges in market debut
C
CG
Go Ad-Free with Our App