Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Figma Deal in Jeopardy; EU Gears Up for Formal Probe

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Figma Deal in Jeopardy; EU Gears Up for Formal Probe

Story Highlights

European antitrust regulators are reportedly preparing to launch a formal investigation into Adobe’s proposed acquisition of Figma.

Software giant Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) $20 billion proposed acquisition of cloud-based designer platform Figma is facing increasing hurdles from regulators across the globe. As per the Financial Times, European Union (EU) antitrust regulators are preparing to launch a formal antitrust investigation into the Adobe-Figma deal later this year.

Adobe-Figma Deal Faces More Scrutiny

EU regulators are concerned that Adobe’s acquisition of Figma would impact innovation and enable the company to drive the prices higher. Instead of the “phase 1” investigation that generally lasts for a few months, EU regulators are reportedly planning to go ahead with a more detailed “phase 2” probe that could last longer and eventually block the proposed acquisition.

According to the European Commission, Adobe has not yet formally presented the deal for scrutiny. “If a transaction constitutes a concentration and has an EU dimension, it is always up to the companies to notify it,” clarified the Commission.    

Earlier this year, EU regulators made it clear that Photoshop maker Adobe would have to secure antitrust approval for the Figma acquisition, despite the European sales from the deal falling below the bloc’s turnover threshold for a review. The EU backed its decision citing concerns that the potential deal “threatens to significantly affect competition in the market for interactive product design and whiteboarding software.”

Last month, the U.K. initiated an inquiry into the deal, which was originally announced in September 2022. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly set to file a lawsuit to block the proposed acquisition.    

In separate statements to Reuters, Adobe said that it is in the preliminary phase of the regulatory process and having constructive discussions with the U.K., EU, and U.S. regulators about the deal, while Figma said that it looks forward to continued conversations with regulators.

Is Adobe Stock a Buy or Sell?

Last week, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised his price target for Adobe stock to $600 from $525 and reiterated a Buy rating after the company reported upbeat fiscal Q2 results and raised its full-year outlook. The analyst sees more upside in ADBE shares, as the company delivered solid upside to Q2 estimates and provided favorable details related to artificial intelligence monetization.

With 15 Buys and 13 Holds, Adobe scores Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $535.27 implies 8.1% upside. Shares have rallied over 47% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ADBE

IBM and Adobe’s Joint AI Effort to Conquer Supply Chains
Market NewsIBM and Adobe’s Joint AI Effort to Conquer Supply Chains
3h ago
IBM
ADBE
2 Under-the-Radar AI ETFs to Watch
AMD
ADBE
ADBE Stock Jumps as Analysts Boost Price Targets
ADBE
More ADBE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ADBE

IBM and Adobe’s Joint AI Effort to Conquer Supply Chains
Market NewsIBM and Adobe’s Joint AI Effort to Conquer Supply Chains
3h ago
IBM
ADBE
2 Under-the-Radar AI ETFs to Watch
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Under-the-Radar AI ETFs to Watch
4d ago
AMD
ADBE
ADBE Stock Jumps as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Market NewsADBE Stock Jumps as Analysts Boost Price Targets
4d ago
ADBE
More ADBE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >