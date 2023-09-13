Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Gains as It Unveils New AI Tools

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is making waves with the unveiling of Adobe GenStudio, a platform for enterprises looking to harness the might of generative AI. As a result, shares of the software developer gained 2% at the time of writing. This latest venture aims to bridge various platforms such as Creative Cloud, Firefly, and Express, fostering a hub where users can seamlessly craft novel content, all while enjoying the perks of real-time collaboration across their company.

Anil Chakravarthy, a key figure at Adobe, believes that this innovation is a golden ticket for creative and marketing squads, providing them with an invaluable tool that marries generative AI with a fluid “creative-to-activation process.”

Adobe is also introducing the world to the Firefly web application, which will allow users to delve into AI-aided artistic endeavors. This reveal comes on the heels of a six-month beta period, and users can now integrate Firefly’s robust capabilities into their daily creative workflows via platforms like Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Express for commercial use.

Is Adobe a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on ADBE stock based on 18 Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Nevertheless, the average price target of $575.50 per share implies an upside potential of only 4.13%.

