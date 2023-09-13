Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Gains as It Unveils New AI Tools

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Gains as It Unveils New AI Tools
Market News

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Gains as It Unveils New AI Tools

Story Highlights

Adobe is making waves with the unveiling of Adobe GenStudio, a platform for enterprises looking to harness the might of generative AI.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is making waves with the unveiling of Adobe GenStudio, a platform for enterprises looking to harness the might of generative AI. As a result, shares of the software developer gained 2% at the time of writing. This latest venture aims to bridge various platforms such as Creative Cloud, Firefly, and Express, fostering a hub where users can seamlessly craft novel content, all while enjoying the perks of real-time collaboration across their company.

Anil Chakravarthy, a key figure at Adobe, believes that this innovation is a golden ticket for creative and marketing squads, providing them with an invaluable tool that marries generative AI with a fluid “creative-to-activation process.”

Adobe is also introducing the world to the Firefly web application, which will allow users to delve into AI-aided artistic endeavors. This reveal comes on the heels of a six-month beta period, and users can now integrate Firefly’s robust capabilities into their daily creative workflows via platforms like Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Express for commercial use.

Is Adobe a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on ADBE stock based on 18 Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Nevertheless, the average price target of $575.50 per share implies an upside potential of only 4.13%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Adobe price target raised to $610 from $565 at Argus
The FlyAdobe price target raised to $610 from $565 at Argus
4d ago
ADBE
Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): The Future Still Looks Bright
Stock Analysis & IdeasAdobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): The Future Still Looks Bright
7d ago
ADBE
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Plunges amid Analyst Positivity
Market NewsAdobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Plunges amid Analyst Positivity
8d ago
ADBE
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >