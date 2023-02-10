Adidas Slumps as Yeezy Brand Inventory Overhang Drags Down Profits

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Adidas Slumps as Yeezy Brand Inventory Overhang Drags Down Profits

Shares of Adidas (ADDYY) slumped in morning trading on Friday after the shoes and clothing giant warned of an adverse impact on its bottom line after terminating its relationship with rapper Kanye West.

The company warned that its decision to not sell its existing stock of West’s brand Yeezy is likely to drag down its revenues by around €1.2 billion and slash its operating profits by approximately €500 million this year. As a result, Adidas’s FY23 sales are likely to fall by a “high-single-digit rate” while operating profit is expected to be “around the break-even level.”

Moreover, the company expects to incur one-off costs of up to €200 million in 2023 related to the Yeezy product line.

As Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden put it bluntly, “The numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should. 2023 will be a year of transition to set the base to again be a growing and profitable company.”

The company terminated its contract with the rapper late last year after a series of antisemitic tweets by West that triggered widespread outrage.

Adidas stated, “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Adidas stock has plunged by more than 35% in the past year.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ADDYY

Adidas price target raised to EUR 170 from EUR 160 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyAdidas price target raised to EUR 170 from EUR 160 at Deutsche Bank
7d ago
Adidas price target raised to EUR 103 from EUR 83 at Credit Suisse
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
AMD
CRWD
More ADDYY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ADDYY

Adidas price target raised to EUR 170 from EUR 160 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyAdidas price target raised to EUR 170 from EUR 160 at Deutsche Bank
7d ago
Adidas price target raised to EUR 103 from EUR 83 at Credit Suisse
The FlyAdidas price target raised to EUR 103 from EUR 83 at Credit Suisse
15d ago
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
18d ago
AMD
CRWD
More ADDYY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >