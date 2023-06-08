ADBE Jumps on New Sensei GenAI Tool

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has unveiled a new AI-powered tool, Sensei GenAI, designed to enhance their Experience Cloud applications for enterprises. This advanced tool aims to ramp up productivity and customize customer experiences by integrating with existing applications like Customer Journey Analytics, Experience Manager, Journey Optimizer, and Marketo Engage. Adobe assures that the integration of Sensei GenAI will allow companies to create and edit text-based items with a higher degree of precision and personalization.

Under the hood, Sensei GenAI services utilize several large language models (LLMs), notably Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and FLAN-T5. These services are embedded in Adobe’s Experience Platform (AEP), forming a seamless interface where an organization’s data and content converge under a unified language model. This integration will enable organizations to fine-tune their output, thereby delivering on-brand experiences to their customers, as per Adobe’s statement.

