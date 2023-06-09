ADBE Jumps on Analyst Upgrade

Wells Fargo Securities has upgraded Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock from Equal-weight to Overweight, with a price target of $525, up from $420, sparking a rise in Adobe’s shares. This upgrade follows Adobe’s recent AI developments, including the Sensei GenAI tool and Firefly, a solution aimed at streamlining businesses’ content supply chain.

Analysts perceive these advances as boosts for Adobe’s standing in the digital media sector. The current market scenario seems to favor consolidators like Adobe, and the onset of AI applications like Gen AI are seen as growth catalysts, with Adobe well-placed to benefit from early adoption in enterprises. These factors, coupled with Adobe’s strong profitability metrics, are expected to lead to further rebound and outperformance

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on ADBE stock based on 12 Buys, 13 Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Nevertheless, the average price target of $447.43 per share implies 3.51% downside potential.

