Market News

Acumen Pharma (NASDAQ:ABOS) Skyrockets on Promising Phase 1 Data in Alzheimer’s Disease

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares are up nearly 65% at the time of writing today after it posted positive topline results from a Phase 1 study evaluating ACU193 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).

In the study, ACU193 was observed to be generally well tolerated and met primary as well as secondary endpoints. Importantly, the results also point to proof-of-mechanism for the drug.

Additionally, at higher dose cohorts, rapid and statistically significant decrease was observed in amyloid plaque load. The complete results from the Phase 1 trial are expected to be presented by Acumen at a future medical congress.

Next, Acumen plans to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter to evaluate the next steps in advancing ACU193 and arrive at a timeline toward a Phase 2/3 progression.

Overall, the Street has a $16.67 consensus price target on Acumen alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating.  This points to a further 64% potential upside in the stock on top of an ~91% year-to-date price surge.

Read full Disclosure

Latest News Feed

