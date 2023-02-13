Investor Ross Gerber Plans to Run for the Tesla Board

According to a Reuters report, activist investor Ross Gerber plans to run for Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Board of Directors. Gerber plans to notify Tesla this week of his intention to run for the board of directors. The investor expects that the EV major will accept him as a candidate.

Gerber currently owns around 440,000 shares of Tesla and is the Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. He cited problems with TSLA”s public relations (PR), customer service and succession planning as reasons for a seat on the Board of Directors.

He added, “Tesla has let Elon be the voice of Tesla forever. Tesla doesn’t do any organized marketing, any outreach with the media or any lobbying and it’s led to a tremendous amount of FUD [fear, uncertainty and doubt].”

Gerber also believes that TSLA needs more guidance when it comes to rising competition.

Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about TSLA stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 21 Buys, six Holds, and three Sells.