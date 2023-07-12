tiprankstipranks
Market News

Activision (NASDAQ: ATVI) Slips as UK Regulator May Investigate the Microsoft-Activision Deal Again

Shares of gaming company, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) slipped in morning trading on Wednesday after a Bloomberg report that the UK’s Competition and Markets (CMA) authority stated that it may need to investigate tech giant Microsoft’s (MSFT) $69 billion acquisition of Activision again if the companies decide to restructure their deal.

After the approval of the deal by the U.S. Court, all parties decided to hit the pause on an appeal trial against the UK CMA’s decision to block the deal. This pause can give both parties a chance to restructure the deal in a way that would ease the UK regulator’s concerns.

A CMA spokesperson commented, “Merging parties don’t have the opportunity to put forward new remedies once a final report has been issued, they can choose to restructure a deal, which can lead to a new merger investigation.”

ATVI stock has went up by more than 18% year-to-date.

Latest News Feed

