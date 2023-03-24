Activision Inches Higher after UK’s Antitrust Regulator Softens Stance on MSFT Merger

Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) were up in morning trading on Friday after the U.K’s antitrust regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) softened its stand on Microsoft’s (MSFT) proposed acquisition of the company for $69 billion.

The antitrust regulator stated that it has “provisionally concluded that the anticipated acquisition by Microsoft Corporation of Activision Blizzard, Inc. will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in relation to console gaming in the UK.” It will issue a final report on the matter by April 26.

Year-to-date, ATVI stock has gone up by more than 9.1%.