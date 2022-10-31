Actinium Up After Positive Topline Clinical Data

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: ATNM) stock was up in pre-market trading on Monday after the company that develops targeted radiotherapies announced positive top-line results from Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA Trial of Iomab-B.

Iomab-B is used in patients with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) – blood and bone marrow cancer.

The SIERRA (Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory AML) trial was a randomized, multicenter, controlled study and was conducted in patients 55 years of age or older. These patients had active disease (relapsed or refractory AML).

The SIERRA trial compared “Iomab-B as a conditioning regimen prior to a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) versus a control arm which allowed all current means of conventional care with the intent to transplant these patients.”