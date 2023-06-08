ACON Skyrockets after Presentation of Nociscan Abstract

Healthcare technology company Aclarion (NASDAQ: ACON) surged in morning trading at the time of writing on Thursday after the company announced that it had presented its Nociscan cost-effectiveness abstract at the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery.

ACON noted that the abstract highlighted that “Nociscan statistically dominates provocative discography (PD) because PD is both more costly and less effective.”

Leslie Wilson, PhD, Professor in the Department of Medicine and the Department of Clinical Pharmacy at the University of California San Francisco commented, “The incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) confirms that Nociscan statistically dominates PD, with a Monte Carlo sensitivity analysis illustrating Nociscan dominates over a wide willingness-to-pay range. In total, Nociscan can save the US healthcare system from $283M to $441M annually.”

Year-to-date, ACON stock has soared by more than 100%.