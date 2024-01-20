Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 15, 2024, Douglas Manion and the Company mutually agreed that he would step down as CEO, President, and Director, effective the next day, with no disagreements on company operations, policies, or practices prompting the resignation. Following this, Neal Walker was appointed as the Interim CEO and President, starting January 17, 2024, while continuing as the Chair of the Board. Walker’s appointment comes without any undisclosed arrangements or family connections to other company executives and follows the company’s standard indemnification agreement, with plans to establish terms for his interim CEO compensation.

