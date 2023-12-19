Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Tanks on Q1 Numbers; Boosts Dividend by 15%

Shares of professional services major Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are tanking today after the company announced its first-quarter results. Revenue increased by 3% year-over-year to $16.2 billion, landing in line with estimates. Further, EPS of $3.27 outpaced expectations by $0.13.

During the quarter, new bookings increased by 14% to $18.4 billion, with generative AI contributing $450 million. Further, Accenture’s Managed Services revenue increased by 6% to $7.77 billion. However, Consulting revenue remained flat at $8.46 billion, and operating margin contracted to 15.8% from 16.5% in the year-ago period.

Looking ahead to Fiscal year 2024, Accenture expects revenue growth of 2% to 5%. EPS for the year is anticipated to be between $11.97 and $12.32. On the other hand, the company expects a 2% decline in its second-quarter top line due to adverse foreign currency impact.

Notably, the company has increased its quarterly dividend by 15% to $1.29. The ACN dividend is payable on February 15 to investors of record on January 18. Accenture expects to return at least $7.7 billion to investors via dividends and share repurchases in 2024.

Is ACN a Good Investment?

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Accenture. After a nearly 34% gain in its share price over the past year, the average ACN price target of $349.38 implies a modest 2.2% potential upside in the stock.

