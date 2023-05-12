Absolute Software to be Acquired for $870M by Crosspoint Capital

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact UsWebinar Center
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Webinar Center
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Absolute Software to be Acquired for $870M by Crosspoint Capital

Shares of software services provider Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) are in focus today after Crosspoint Capital agreed to acquire the company at an enterprise value of $870 million.

Excluding Absolute’s debt, the deal is valued at $657 million and the company’s investors will receive $11.50 in cash for each ABST share held by them. The consideration represents an impressive 34% premium over the stock’s May 10 closing price of $8.58.

Crosspoint’s expertise in cybersecurity is expected to drive the next leg of growth for Absolute. Christy Wyatt the President and CEO of Absolute exclaimed, “For the past five years, our focus has been on creating the industry’s only truly self-healing security platform centered on resilience. By partnering with Crosspoint…we are delivering immediate cash value to our shareholders while positioning Absolute for an exciting future across all key stakeholders.”

The transaction has been unanimously approved by Absolute’s Board and is anticipated to close in the second half of this year. Upon closing, shares of the company will cease to trade on any public markets.

Our data dive at TipRanks indicates Blogger Sentiment on the stock remains buoyant while insiders have lapped up nearly C$882,300 worth of ABST shares over the past three months.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ABST

Absolute Software reduces headcount by 5% in restructuring plan
The FlyAbsolute Software reduces headcount by 5% in restructuring plan
1M ago
ABST
Can Absolute Software Secure a Safe Future?
ABST
Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like
ABST
NATI
More ABST Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ABST

Absolute Software reduces headcount by 5% in restructuring plan
The FlyAbsolute Software reduces headcount by 5% in restructuring plan
1M ago
ABST
Can Absolute Software Secure a Safe Future?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCan Absolute Software Secure a Safe Future?
11M ago
ABST
Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like
Stock Analysis & IdeasJim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like
1y ago
ABST
NATI
More ABST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >