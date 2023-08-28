Abcam’s (NASDAQ: ABCM) Stock Dips after Danaher Corp’s $5.7 Billion Acquisition Bid

Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) slid in trading on Monday after the news that the supplier of protein consumables will be acquired by Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR) at a price of $24 per share in cash. The deal implies a total enterprise value of around $5.7 billion including the assumption of debt and net of acquired cash.

The acquisition is expected to close in the middle of next year and after the deal closes, Abcam is expected to function as a standalone operating company and will be a brand within Danaher’s Life Sciences segment. This acquisition is projected to further “Danaher’s strategy to help map complex diseases and accelerate the drug discovery process.”

Danaher intends to fund the acquisition through cash on hand and proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper.

ABCM stock has surged by more than 40% year-to-date.