AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trims 2023 EPS Outlook Ahead of Q2 Print

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trims 2023 EPS Outlook Ahead of Q2 Print

Story Highlights

AbbVie reduced its full-year earnings guidance. ABBV will report Q2 financials on July 27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) recently lowered its full-year EPS outlook by $0.15, citing an unfavorable impact from acquired IPR&D and milestone expenses on its Q2 financials. The biopharmaceutical company plans to announce its Q2 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27, 2023. 

In an SEC filing, ABBV said that its second-quarter adjusted earnings would include a negative impact of $280 million (on a pre-tax basis) from acquired IPR&D and milestone expenses. This will reduce the full-year earnings by $0.15 a share. 

AbbVie expects to deliver adjusted EPS in the range of $10.57 to $10.97 in 2023, down from its previous guidance of $10.72 to $11.12. As for the second quarter, ABBV expects to report EPS in the range of $2.75 to $2.85.

Q2 EPS Outlook Misses Consensus 

ABBV’s second-quarter earnings missed the Street’s expectations. Analysts expected the company to deliver earnings of $2.93 per share in Q2. The EPS guidance shows a steep decline from the prior year’s earnings of $3.37 per share. The decline reflects pricing pressure and competition from biosimilars. 

Wall Street expects AbbVie to report sales of $13.51 billion in Q2, compared to $14.58 billion in the prior-year quarter. 

Its top line is likely to benefit from higher revenues from Skyrizi (a medicine used to treat psoriasis) and Rinvoq (a drug used to treat arthritis). Also, the momentum in aesthetics is positive. However, competition from biosimilars will likely take a toll on its revenues. 

Is ABBV Stock a Buy Now?

Given the near-term competitive headwinds and pricing pressure, analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook for ABBV stock

It has received six Buy and five Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $169.10 implies 23.21% upside potential. 

Investors should note that Vamil Divan of Guggenheim is the most accurate analyst for ABBV stock, according to TipRanks. Copying Divan’s trades on ABBV stock and holding each position for one year could result in 74% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 17.94% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyAbbVie call volume above normal and directionally bullish
2d ago
ABBV
Jacobio downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
ABBV
Nvidia upgraded, Apple initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
CCL
CLB
More ABBV Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyAbbVie call volume above normal and directionally bullish
2d ago
ABBV
Jacobio downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
The FlyJacobio downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
2d ago
ABBV
Nvidia upgraded, Apple initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyNvidia upgraded, Apple initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
7d ago
CCL
CLB
More ABBV Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >