AbbVie Lowers Q3 and FY24 Earnings Estimates Amid Higher R&D Charges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
AbbVie Lowers Q3 and FY24 Earnings Estimates Amid Higher R&D Charges
Market News

AbbVie Lowers Q3 and FY24 Earnings Estimates Amid Higher R&D Charges

Story Highlights

AbbVie abruptly announced a $0.04 per share revision to its Q3 and full-year Fiscal 2024 earnings. Shares reacted modestly to the news in intraday trading yesterday.

American pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (ABBV) abruptly lowered its Q3 and full year Fiscal 2024 earnings expectations owing to higher R&D (research and development) charges. The company is projecting acquired IPR&D and milestone expenses of $82 million (pre-tax) in Q3. These charges could be incurred upon execution of collaborations, licensing agreements, and other asset acquisitions. Hence, AbbVie had not included them during its earlier guidance. ABB shares slipped more than 1% in intraday trading yesterday on the guidance update.

The added pre-tax charges will result in a $0.04 per share impact on both normal and adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter. Accordingly, AbbVie now projects adjusted EPS for Q3 in the range of $2.88 to $2.92, down from $2.92 to $2.96 forecasted earlier. Similarly, for FY24, adjusted EPS is now expected in the range of $10.67 to $10.87, down from the prior guidance range of $10.71 to $10.91.

Insights From TipRanks’ Bulls Say, Bears Say Tool

AbbVie is set to release its Q3 FY24 results on October 30. The Street expects AbbVie to post adjusted earnings per share of $2.95 on revenue of $14.27 billion.

According to TipRanks’ Bulls Say, Bears Say tool, bulls are optimistic about AbbVie’s solid pipeline of drugs, including the addition of schizophrenia drug Emraclidine through the Cerevel Therapeutics acquisition. Also, analysts noted positive top-line results from ABBV’s Parkinson’s disease drug (tavapadon) and higher sales from other popular drugs such as Rinvoq, Skyrizi, Vraylar, and Venclexta.

Meanwhile, Bears are concerned about the pressure on the Aesthetics Segment’s sales.

Is ABBV a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street remains divided on AbbVie stock. On TipRanks, ABBV stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on ten Buys versus five Hold ratings. The average AbbVie price target of $199.08 implies 1.9% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, ABBV shares have gained 29.7%.

See more ABBV analyst ratings

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics announces national availability of JUVEDERM
ABBV
TheFly
Premium
Wolfe Research starts Incyte at Outperform amid ‘major push’ in I&I
ABBV
INCY
Go Ad-Free with Our App