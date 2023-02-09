tiprankstipranks
Market News

ABBV Posts Q4 Earnings Beat but FY23 Outlook is Bleak

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) gained in morning trading after the biopharma company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.60, up 16.9% year-over-year and exceeding consensus estimates of $3.56 per share

Revenues increased by 1.6% year-over-year to $15.12 billion, missing Street estimates by $180 million.

However, the company’s FY23 outlook fell short of consensus estimates with adjusted diluted earnings expected to be in the range of $10.70 to $11.10 per share versus the consensus of $11.68.

Richard Gonzalez, AbbVie’s Chairman, and CEO commented, “Looking forward, we have a solid foundation which will allow us to absorb the U.S. Humira loss of exclusivity, return to strong top-line growth in 2025 and drive top-tier financial performance over the long term.”

Gonzalez was referring to the loss of patent protection that ABBV’s rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, faces in Europe and is facing rising competition from biosimilars in the United States. However, this drug still raked in global revenues of $5.58 billion in Q4, up 4.6% year-over-year.

Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about ABBV stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, four Holds, and one Sell.

More News & Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesAbbVie Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
3h ago
ABBV
Model N price target raised to $52 from $45 at Truist
ABBV
MODN
AbbVie looking for next hit drug after competitors target Humira, WSJ reports
ABBV
More ABBV Latest News >

