AAPL to Begin Making Apple Watch Display Screens In-House

There is a shift in Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) manufacturing strategy as it is looking at reducing its reliance on China for the manufacturing of its iPhones. Now, the technology giant is also looking at lowering its dependence on technology partners like Samsung and LG.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Apple could be making its own custom displays in mobile devices as early as next year. The report stated that by the end of next year, the company could swap out its current OLED (organic light emitting diode) display standard on its Apple Watches with a microLED technology display.

Apple could bring this display technology to other devices including the iPhone. These changes are part of the company’s efforts to manufacture more of its parts in-house as this would allow it more control over its supply chain.

AAPL is already looking at ditching two of its longtime chip suppliers to manufacture its own chip.

The company is already diversifying its manufacturing base from China and is eyeing other countries like India and Vietnam.

Analysts remain bullish about AAPL stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys and five Holds.