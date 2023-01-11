AAPL to Begin Making Apple Watch Display Screens In-House

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

AAPL to Begin Making Apple Watch Display Screens In-House

There is a shift in Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) manufacturing strategy as it is looking at reducing its reliance on China for the manufacturing of its iPhones. Now, the technology giant is also looking at lowering its dependence on technology partners like Samsung and LG.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Apple could be making its own custom displays in mobile devices as early as next year. The report stated that by the end of next year, the company could swap out its current OLED (organic light emitting diode) display standard on its Apple Watches with a microLED technology display.

Apple could bring this display technology to other devices including the iPhone. These changes are part of the company’s efforts to manufacture more of its parts in-house as this would allow it more control over its supply chain.

AAPL is already looking at ditching two of its longtime chip suppliers to manufacture its own chip.

The company is already diversifying its manufacturing base from China and is eyeing other countries like India and Vietnam.

Analysts remain bullish about AAPL stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys and five Holds.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Which AI Stocks Make the Best Investments?
Market NewsWhich AI Stocks Make the Best Investments?
2h ago
MU
IBM
Where do Tech Giants Stand After a Wild COVID Ride?
AAPL
AMZN
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Abandon Broadcom, Qualcomm to Become Self-Reliant
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Which AI Stocks Make the Best Investments?
Market NewsWhich AI Stocks Make the Best Investments?
2h ago
MU
IBM
Where do Tech Giants Stand After a Wild COVID Ride?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhere do Tech Giants Stand After a Wild COVID Ride?
6h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Abandon Broadcom, Qualcomm to Become Self-Reliant
Market NewsApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Abandon Broadcom, Qualcomm to Become Self-Reliant
21h ago
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >