AAPL is Eyeing Suppliers in Thailand for MacBooks

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is continuing to eye other countries besides China for its manufacturing. According to a Nikkei report, the tech giant is in discussion with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand in order to expand beyond China.

These suppliers have existing manufacturing complexes in Thailand for other clients and the discussions revolve around possible assembly and production of components and modules for MacBooks. AAPL has already been manufacturing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year.

Analysts remain bullish about AAPL stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 23 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell.