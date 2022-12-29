AAPL Improves Production With Room to Spare

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

AAPL Improves Production With Room to Spare

Shares of consumer electronics giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are up in Thursday trading thanks to reports that the Foxconn plant is now operating at 70% capacity.

Thanks to China’s abandoning of its Zero Covid policy, workers are able to get back to work and produce once more. Thus, the Foxconn plant—which previously tried to keep going by establishing plant-wide lockdowns—is getting back up and running once more. Foxconn has also been seen offering cash bonuses to keep workers in the fold and also bring some new ones in.

The various responses in China have helped Foxconn get at least somewhat back on its feet. In doing so, it’s also allowed Apple to get more models of its smartphones and reduce wait times. That will help drive growth at a time when the overall smartphone market is in decline.

Analysts, on the whole, expect big things out of Apple. That much is evident by the analyst consensus, which calls Apple a Strong Buy. In addition, the stock currently has 37.8% upside potential thanks to the current average price target of $179.10.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

TSM Snaps Up on 3nm Chips
Market NewsTSM Snaps Up on 3nm Chips
1h ago
TSM
AAPL
JD.com starts Chinese New Year sale with iPhone discounts, Patently Apple says
JD
AAPL
Notable open interest changes for December 28th
AAPL
AMZN
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

TSM Snaps Up on 3nm Chips
Market NewsTSM Snaps Up on 3nm Chips
1h ago
TSM
AAPL
JD.com starts Chinese New Year sale with iPhone discounts, Patently Apple says
The FlyJD.com starts Chinese New Year sale with iPhone discounts, Patently Apple says
1d ago
JD
AAPL
Notable open interest changes for December 28th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for December 28th
1d ago
AAPL
AMZN
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >