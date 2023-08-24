A Rise in Family Travel Proves Little Help for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
A Rise in Family Travel Proves Little Help for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)
Market News

A Rise in Family Travel Proves Little Help for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Story Highlights

Airbnb’s reports on family travel increases cut little ice with investors.

The family vacation, both lionized and vilified depending on who you talk to, is enjoying a bit of a renaissance. Travel great Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) offered some perspective on its own connection to family travel, and it turns out, it’s growing. Not fast enough, or large enough, to satisfy investors, though, as Airbnb lost nearly 2% in Thursday afternoon’s trading session.

The numbers Airbnb had to offer weren’t exactly bad, even if they disappointed investors. Family trips booked on Airbnb were actually up 10% against the same time last year, and families went to over 13,000 destinations in total. Most families turned to a two-bedroom or three-bedroom listing, and the variety of destinations surprised even Airbnb. Some destinations were familiar, like Pigeon Forge in Tennessee or Traverse City in Michigan. However, less expected destinations like Cincinnati, Ohio and even Saint Paul, Minnesota—near the Mall of America—showed up.

Yet even as the numbers went up, there is an increasing number of Airbnb operators that may never list property therein again. This summer proved to be “unpredictable” by some reckonings, and with significantly more supply than demand—people like the idea of offering their extra spaces so much that they’re wiling to do it, even if people aren’t biting that often—some are wondering if it’s worth the bother. It doesn’t help that many families are paring back travel thanks to inflation-related stresses on the budget. And with scammers also getting involved—the Better Business Bureau recently warned about one such scam—Airbnb’s abundant supply of destinations may soon be limited.

Analysts, however, are somewhat mixed on Airbnb’s future. With 13 Buy ratings, 15 Hold and three Sell, Airbnb stock is considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus. However, Airbnb stock offers investors a 19.3% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $149.81.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ABNB

Morgan Stanley’s AI Forecast: 2023’s Big Moments
Market NewsMorgan Stanley’s AI Forecast: 2023’s Big Moments
4h ago
U
ABNB
Airbnb management to meet with Mizuho
ABNB
NYC’s short-term rental regulations may hurt companies like Airbnb, WSJ says
Z
ZG
More ABNB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ABNB

Morgan Stanley’s AI Forecast: 2023’s Big Moments
Market NewsMorgan Stanley’s AI Forecast: 2023’s Big Moments
4h ago
U
ABNB
Airbnb management to meet with Mizuho
The FlyAirbnb management to meet with Mizuho
1d ago
ABNB
NYC’s short-term rental regulations may hurt companies like Airbnb, WSJ says
The FlyNYC’s short-term rental regulations may hurt companies like Airbnb, WSJ says
2d ago
Z
ZG
More ABNB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >