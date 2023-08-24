A Rise in Family Travel Proves Little Help for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

The family vacation, both lionized and vilified depending on who you talk to, is enjoying a bit of a renaissance. Travel great Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) offered some perspective on its own connection to family travel, and it turns out, it’s growing. Not fast enough, or large enough, to satisfy investors, though, as Airbnb lost nearly 2% in Thursday afternoon’s trading session.

The numbers Airbnb had to offer weren’t exactly bad, even if they disappointed investors. Family trips booked on Airbnb were actually up 10% against the same time last year, and families went to over 13,000 destinations in total. Most families turned to a two-bedroom or three-bedroom listing, and the variety of destinations surprised even Airbnb. Some destinations were familiar, like Pigeon Forge in Tennessee or Traverse City in Michigan. However, less expected destinations like Cincinnati, Ohio and even Saint Paul, Minnesota—near the Mall of America—showed up.

Yet even as the numbers went up, there is an increasing number of Airbnb operators that may never list property therein again. This summer proved to be “unpredictable” by some reckonings, and with significantly more supply than demand—people like the idea of offering their extra spaces so much that they’re wiling to do it, even if people aren’t biting that often—some are wondering if it’s worth the bother. It doesn’t help that many families are paring back travel thanks to inflation-related stresses on the budget. And with scammers also getting involved—the Better Business Bureau recently warned about one such scam—Airbnb’s abundant supply of destinations may soon be limited.

Analysts, however, are somewhat mixed on Airbnb’s future. With 13 Buy ratings, 15 Hold and three Sell, Airbnb stock is considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus. However, Airbnb stock offers investors a 19.3% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $149.81.

Disclosure