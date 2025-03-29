‘A Rare Opportunity Is Hiding,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

‘A Rare Opportunity Is Hiding,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock

‘A Rare Opportunity Is Hiding,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the world’s second-largest company by market cap thanks to its explosive AI-driven growth. But lately, the ride’s gotten a bit bumpier.

Various concerns – including how the company will sustain its rapid growth, mounting risks tied to its China business, Trump’s proposed tariffs, and the entrance of DeepSeek into the AI game – have all helped sour sentiment. The impact? NVDA shares have tumbled 18% year-to-date.

So, investors need to ask themselves whether this marks the beginning of a bigger downturn or whether the recent price action represents an opportunity to grab shares at a discount.

That’s exactly what top investor Rick Orford is wondering: “After its recent pullback, I had to dig deeper. Is this just a pause… or the perfect setup for another explosive move?”

His verdict leans bullish. Orford, who’s among the top 2% of TipRanks’ stock pros, points to Nvidia’s recent outstanding results, which include both impressive top-line and bottom-line growth. And in his view, that’s just the beginning.

“Knowing that AI adoption is still in its early stages, the company’s upward trajectory will likely continue for years,” the investor further said.

While it’s true that past performance does not guarantee the company will continue to outperform, Orford thinks several potential catalysts are lining up to position Nvidia to keep on doing just that.

For one, Nvidia recently unveiled its latest chip, Blackwell Ultra, a move that Orford thinks will further solidify its leading position in the growing AI industry. Nvidia describes the chip as the most advanced AI computing platform ever created, boasting 70 times the AI performance of its previous Hopper GPU Architecture.

The “next potential revenue driver” is its newly launched open-source library, Dynamo, which aims to optimize the scalability of AI reasoning models across extensive GPU clusters.

Unlike traditional inference servers, Dynamo takes a smarter approach by managing GPU resources and directing inference requests before data is transferred – helping to reduce operational costs. Its key innovation is disaggregated serving, which separates the compute phases of processing and generation, allowing each to be fine-tuned independently. That efficiency could be a game-changer in data centers, where performance and cost savings are everything. If widely adopted, Orford believes Dynamo could significantly boost demand for Nvidia’s AI GPUs and solidify its position in AI infrastructures.

Bottom line, the investor thinks the recent depressed price action could turn out to be a “rare opportunity hiding in plain sight.” “You don’t want to be on the sidelines when this stock makes its next move,” Orford summed up, rating NVDA shares a Strong Buy. (To watch Orford’s track record, click here)

He’s far from alone. The analyst consensus paints a similarly bullish picture, with 39 Buys vs. just 3 Holds, earning NVDA stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $176.54 points to a potential upside of ~61% for the year ahead. (See NVDA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential