A New Cause for Concern: Kilroy Realty Adds a New Environmental / Social Risk

Kilroy Realty (KRC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Environmental / Social category.

Kilroy Realty confronts escalating compliance risks due to dynamic federal and state laws governing the management of personal information. This flux in legal landscapes necessitates substantial investment and resource allocation to ensure adherence, particularly with data privacy laws like the CCPA and upcoming regulations. Non-compliance carries the threat of significant liabilities, detrimental publicity, and diminished trust among stakeholders. Such repercussions could materially impact Kilroy Realty’s operational outcomes and financial stability.

The average KRC stock price target is $42.25, implying 21.69% upside potential.

