A New Cause for Concern: Dexcom Adds a New Natural and Human Disruptions Risk

Dexcom (DXCM) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Dexcom faces significant business risk from public health crises, like the COVID-19 pandemic, which can disrupt its operations and supply chains. With potential closures and labor shortages at facilities critical to its product distribution and manufacturing, the company might struggle to maintain its production and delivery schedules. Moreover, such crises can negatively impact customer demand as individuals face financial hardships, lose health insurance, or reprioritize their spending. These factors could lead to an adverse effect on Dexcom’s financial health and operational results, raising concerns about its resilience in the face of widespread public health emergencies.

The average DXCM stock price target is $144.85, implying 20.24% upside potential.

