A New Cause for Concern: Carrier Global Corp. Adds a New Debt & Financing Risk

Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Carrier Global Corp. carries a considerable debt load, with a reported $14.3 billion in outstanding indebtedness as of December 31, 2023, raising concerns about its financial agility. The company’s cash flow is heavily earmarked for servicing this debt, potentially hindering its ability to invest in growth or withstand economic downturns. Furthermore, its debt agreements impose stringent covenants that could restrict strategic moves and operational flexibility. If Carrier Global Corp. fails to generate sufficient cash flow or navigate these covenants effectively, it risks defaulting on its obligations, thereby escalating its financial vulnerability.

The average CARR stock price target is $61.08, implying 12.47% upside potential.

To learn more about Carrier Global Corp.’s risk factors, click here.